Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $536,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

