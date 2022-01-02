Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $73,760,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,412,000 after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ES stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

