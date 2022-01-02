Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber Sells 2,390 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75,312 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

