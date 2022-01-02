Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,202,000 after buying an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

