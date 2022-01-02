Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PCVX opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.