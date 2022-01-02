Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 282,753 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 282,753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Twitter by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 223,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

