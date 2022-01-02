Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,228 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Digital Turbine worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.