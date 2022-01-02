Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.50%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.