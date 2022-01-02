AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

