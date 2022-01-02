Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,317.03

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,317.03 ($44.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,409 ($45.83). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,336 ($44.84), with a volume of 26,223 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.19) to GBX 4,230 ($56.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.92) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.46) to GBX 4,360 ($58.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($51.08) to GBX 3,600 ($48.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,933.58 ($52.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,315.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 82.50 ($1.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.77), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($138,247.40). Also, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,326.43).

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

