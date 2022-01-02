Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,317.03

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,317.03 ($44.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,409 ($45.83). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,336 ($44.84), with a volume of 26,223 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.19) to GBX 4,230 ($56.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.92) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.46) to GBX 4,360 ($58.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($51.08) to GBX 3,600 ($48.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,933.58 ($52.88).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,315.14.
In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.77), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($138,247.40). Also, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,326.43).
About Bellway (LON:BWY)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
