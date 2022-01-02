Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.80. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 2,021,744 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.74.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

