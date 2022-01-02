Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,318.57

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,318.57 ($17.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,158.25 ($15.57). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($16.47), with a volume of 1,466 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market cap of £306.75 million and a P/E ratio of 90.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.