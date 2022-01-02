JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

