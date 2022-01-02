Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ENLAY stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

