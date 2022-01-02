Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TRNS opened at $92.43 on Friday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

