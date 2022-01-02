New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,548 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

