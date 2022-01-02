New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,584 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 33.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 240.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

