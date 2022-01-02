New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,589 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Five Below worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

FIVE stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

