Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

