New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,982 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Avangrid worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 432,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

