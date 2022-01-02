AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

