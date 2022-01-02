Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $110,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,063,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,355,829 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $64.20 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

