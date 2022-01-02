Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,363,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $550,340 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

