Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stake Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Newtek Business Services worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $622.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

