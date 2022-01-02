Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,606 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

