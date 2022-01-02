Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 303.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 196,350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.99 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.