Grand Central Investment Group Has $2.94 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grand Central Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

