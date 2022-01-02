Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $186,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THC opened at $81.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

