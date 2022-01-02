Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

