JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 218.40 ($2.94). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 218.40 ($2.94), with a volume of 2,509,847 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 816.67 ($10.98).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.