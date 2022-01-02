John K. Tobison Sells 8,300 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider John K. Tobison sold 8,300 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $285,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXPI opened at $33.69 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.