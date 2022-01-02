British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $512.49

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.49 ($6.89) and traded as high as GBX 535.60 ($7.20). British Land shares last traded at GBX 531 ($7.14), with a volume of 570,170 shares.

BLND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.31) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.24).

Get British Land alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 516.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($33,402.66). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.56), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($188,285.74). In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,601 shares of company stock worth $2,920,338.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.