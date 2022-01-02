First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.55

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $24.99. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 215,299 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 99,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 83,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

