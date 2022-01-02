Insider Buying: Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Purchases C$370,000.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,325,413.

Shares of Glacier Media stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.59.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

