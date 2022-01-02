Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $56.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

