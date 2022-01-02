Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.39 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.90.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

