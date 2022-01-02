Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $35,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $415.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.35. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.