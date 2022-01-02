Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1,153.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Comfort Systems USA worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $7,547,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

