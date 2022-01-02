Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.63 ($2.72).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($140,207.02). Also, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,480.44). Insiders have bought 85,101 shares of company stock worth $13,010,049 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TW opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.08. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.