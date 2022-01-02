Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $419,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth about $12,713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.