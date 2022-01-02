BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.70 ($1.23). 12,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 209,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.73 million and a PE ratio of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74.

In other BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. news, insider Mirjana Blume purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($19,088.59). Also, insider Paul Manduca purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($39,655.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,000.

