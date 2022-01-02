TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TNET stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,360. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.