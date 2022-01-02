SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 39,395 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1,335.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Northwest Natural worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

