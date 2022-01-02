SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 20,170 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

