Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.