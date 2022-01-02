Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Terminix Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

TMX opened at $45.23 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.