Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

