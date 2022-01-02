Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

