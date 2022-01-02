Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $590,709.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

