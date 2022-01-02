Sunny Sanyal Sells 30,473 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunny Sanyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

